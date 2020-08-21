9 Free and Low-Cost Things To Do in Surrey Before Summer Is Over

The sun is setting on summer, but it’s not too late to soak up the best seasonal activities Surrey has to offer.

The city has something for everyone—from lush parks and beautiful beaches to pickleball courts and swimming pools. Here’s 9 ways to enjoy Summer in Surrey before it’s too late.

Sunsets at Brownsville Bar Beach Park

Speaking of sunsets, there’s no better place to catch one than at Brownsville Bar Beach Park. It’s one of the only locations along the scenic Fraser River that has a sandy beach. Go for a stroll along a loop trail, where you’ll be treated to spectacular views of the river and New Westminster. It’s the perfect place for a picnic date on a warm sunny day in the city.

Godwin Farm Biodiversity Preserve

Practice the Japanese art of forest bathing at this hidden gem that has a seemingly endless supply of towering trees and trails to explore. It’s another popular spot for bird watching and has an old fruit tree garden with apples, blueberries and figs. To preserve this natural area—no dogs are allowed. But there are several off-leash dog parks nearby.

Hawthorne Park’s New Spray Park

Cool off on those hot summer days by heading to one of the city’s newest spray parks. You’ll go home feeling refreshed and relaxed after a fun day spent at Hawthorne Park’s spray park. In addition to the water, you’ll also find a playground, nature trails and picnic tables—making it a fun, one-stop destination to bring the whole family.

Explore All 36 Acres at Unwin Park

Surrey is also home to a universal playground that is accessible to everyone—no matter what their ability level is. It’s a whopping 12,000-square-feet and allows kids with disabilities, including those in wheelchairs to enjoy the various equipment. You’ll also find a batting cage, baseball diamonds, cricket fields, soccer fields and a basketball court nearby.

Fishing & Bird Watching at Green Timbers

Nature lovers can head to Green Timbers Urban Forest for some much-needed time relaxing in the great outdoors. Spanning 226 hectares, this park is a popular spot for hiking and biking. It’s also a haven for bird watchers, with a serene lake in the middle that attracts a plethora of bird species to the area. The lake is also a great place to go fishing as it’s stocked full with rainbow trout.

Get Ready To Ride at Invergarry Bike Park

This is one of the city’s largest downhill mountain bike parks and it features dozens of lush trails that are suitable for every skill level, whether you’re brand new to the sport or considered an expert. The more progressive trails offer up to 25 metres of vertical trails with challenging terrain and gap jumps to discover along the way.

Take Public Art Walks

Surrey has an impressive selection of public art on display throughout its various parks and facilities. A map is available on the City of Surrey website that displays where you can find all these magnificent pieces—so you can go out and explore as many as you can and then post your findings on social media.

Play Pickleball!

If you haven’t heard of pickleball, you’re missing out. Think of it as a combination of tennis, badminton and table tennis. Luckily, you can find pickleball courts in Surrey so you can give this fun sport a try. There are 54 pickleball courts throughout the city so it’s more popular than you might think. They’re conveniently located at 27 different city parks for easy access and open from dawn til dusk.

Make a Splash at Outdoor Pools

The City of Surrey has a wide selection of outdoor pools and the best part is—they’re all free to use. But because it’s summer, a lot of them are very busy. If you want to catch a spot, make sure to get there early. Keep in mind some of their more popular outdoor pools, like Port Kells and Greenaway, which tends to be more on the busy side. If you’re looking for a less crowded option, head to the outdoor pool at Kwantlen Park.

BONUS

Waterfront Walks

Obviously, you can’t cap off summer without a visit (or several) to Crescent Beach. Nothing beats a stroll along the water followed by some ice cream or a waterfront dinner.

Whether it’s beating the heat in water or relaxing in nature, Surrey has no shortage of things to do this summer. Before you head out, just remember you pack your sunscreen and remember to maintain physical distance.