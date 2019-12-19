Deal Alert: This Hot Dog Spot On Robson Street Is Now Offering Buy-1-Get-1-Free

Umai Hot Dogs on Robson is offering a deal, where you can get a second hot dog for free!

The hot dog spot is celebrating their grand re-opening, by giving away free dogs.

The first 100 customers on each day of the deal will get a choice between two options: They can go the buy-one-get-one-free route or receive 20% off their entire order.

The hot dog deal is on until Sunday, December 22, so it’s best to act quick.

Based in California, the food joint opened its Vancouver location earlier in 2019. It’s known for its unique toppings and fusion dogs.

That has included the California Bae, which includes feta cheese, a creamy sauce and umai teriyaki.

With the store’s re-opening however, the restaurant said it’s introducing a new menu and “fresh dogs.”

Umai Savory Hot Dogs also boast of using all fresh ingredients and no fillers.

You can find them at 1331 Robson Street, Vancouver. They’re open most days from 11:30 am-9:30 pm.

