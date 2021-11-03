UBC Plans To Create New Surrey Campus & Here Are The First Renderings

The City of Surrey is getting its own UBC campus and it will be massive.

University of British Columbia has purchased a 135,000 sq-ft property for $70 million in Surrey for their newest campus. The future UBC site will be at the intersection of King George Boulevard and Fraser Highway. It will be replacing the Grace Hanin Community Church that is there now.

Let’s take a glimpse into the future of what the UBC Surrey Campus may look like.

More About UBC’s Expansion To Surrey

The new UBC Surrey Campus is located close to the King George SkyTrain Station, and is also close to the Surrey Memorial Hospital, Surrey Central and other community amenities.

This will be a huge win for the community of students that plan to go there. In fact, it is part of UBC’s strategic plan to work with partners to improve access to post-secondary education in the Fraser region.

There is already a large Fraser Valley presence in the existing UBC community. 3,500 students, 750 faculty and staff, and thousands of alumni currently lives in Surrey. In addition to that, UBC also has various existing partnerships within the city of Surrey.

A First Look At The Future UBC Campus in Surrey

“The $70 million land investment by UBC is another indicator of Surrey’s rising prominence in the region,” says Doug McCallum, Mayor of Surrey. “I welcome UBC’s new development in Surrey, and I look forward to seeing this project completed as quickly as possible.”

More discussion and consultations will come next year with all communities to plan for the future vision of the new campus. New information will be coming in the months ahead.

