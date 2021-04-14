This Tropical Produce Box Has Been a Local Life Saver During The Pandemic

At a time where we all struggled to grasp a new normal and ensure we had nutritious foods on hand to battle a pandemic, most feared leaving their homes and risking a trip to the local grocery stores.

While sites like Amazon could ship almost everything we needed to our door, fresh and local produce wasn’t something you could add to your digital cart. That’s when Tropical Produce Box was born.

Tropical Produce is a family owned business, operated by Reena and Pamal Boyal, who have been wholesaling locally grown and directly imported produce since 1982.

When BC moved into a pandemic last year, the couple saw an urgent need in their community and pivoted from supplying grocery stores and restaurants to local consumers with fresh produce.

Their solution was dubbed Tropical Produce Box; a ready to order package loaded with your choice of fresh healthy foods delivered straight to your door. Since launching, it’s helped hundreds of locals avoid trips to the grocery store and save money in the process.

The pre-packed produce boxes provide both fruits and vegetables with plenty of add-on options.

Quality and Quantity

The company’s mandate is to provide a safe and COVID-friendly approach to healthy eating, with sufficient quantity to meet needs of local families and businesses. If you take a peek inside their box, you’ll see this mandate is well supported:

Although wholesaling to retailers remains their core business, the Boyal’s convenient and affordable option for families has proven to be a hit.

A quick look at their reviews online capture high praise for service.

“Produce is always very fresh and of high quality. You cannot find a better deal in the lower mainland for a high quality box of produce delivered straight to your door” reads just one of many Google reviews garnered online.

Tropical Produce Box To Your Door

Enjoying fresh quality, nutritious food has never been easier. The company currently offers 5 different produce box varieties ranging from $25 to $38.

Simply select the box you prefer on their website and arrange your order.

Delivery is included in the price of the box for the entire lower mainland, except for Abbotsford and Mission where an extra charge applies.

Their most popular order is Produce Box A, which comes with apples, avocado, baby spinach, bananas, carrots, cucumbers, romaine lettuce, seedless grapes, orange, onions, potatoes, tomatoes, broccoli and cauliflower.

They also offer smaller and larger boxes as well as add-on options, so you can select a package that suits you best.

To learn more about Tropical Produce and view all their box options, visit their website or drop by their Instagram.

This is branded content brought to you by our advertising partner. To learn more about Tropical Produce Box, please visit their website.