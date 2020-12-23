People Are Upset At Traffic Line Ups To Cypress and Seymour Mountain

Due to the most recent restrictions, BC snow lovers have been asked to hit their local mountains vs. visiting resorts in other areas of the province.

As a result, this week proved busy for both Mt. Seymour and Cypress Mountain. There were reported massive lineups on the drive up to Cypress, and Seymour had run out of parking by 10am, as of Tuesday.

It’s expected to remain busy during these COVID-19 restrictions, especially since recreation and visiting friends and family is cancelled this holiday break.

RELATED: Metro Vancouver Gets Surprise Snowfall On The First Day of Winter

Cypress Mountain

Reddit user couchtomato1986 posted a video of the parking situation to the platform on Tuesday.

Comments to the thread showed that the public was not overall pleased.

The drive up, also caused traffic delays which had people in an uproar:

Online ticket sales are encouraged, as is being able to access your car for warming and storage.

Mt. Seymour

The Environment Minister, George Heyman, himself suggests being well prepared before hitting the mountain. He suggests looking at the weather conditions, planning your day in advance and packing some essentials, including your patience.

He warned that as soon as the parking lot is full, no one is able to get in.

Mt. Seymour does have digital sign boards warning of parking being full, and as with Cypress, online tickets are encouraged and selling out.

Do The Research Before Hitting Up Cypress or Seymour

Both resorts will be posting live updates about conditions on their social media feeds for both Cypress and Seymour.

If you are deciding to try your luck, be sure to purchase your tickets ahead of time to book upload and download times.

For more information about things in and around Metro Vancouver, check out our News section.