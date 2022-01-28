8 Lunar New Year Events To Celebrate the Year of The Tiger in Vancouver

It’s the year of the Tiger! With the Lunar New Year around the corner, Metro Vancouver has a slew of celebrations scheduled for the cultural holiday.

Lunar New Year takes place during the beginning of a calendar year whose months are moon cycles, based on the lunar calendar or lunisolar calendar. In 2022, Lunar New Year will begin on February 1.

We’ve rounded up some of the notable Lunar New Year events taking place across Metro Vancouver this year.

Lunar New Years Events in Metro Vancouver

LunarFest Vancouver

This event includes a variety of online workshops showcasing crafts and cultural stories and a film screening. You can also have your fortune told virtually. In person events include displays and activities. There is also a collection of fun and exciting and educational events.

Where: šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square – North of Vancouver Art Gallery

šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square – North of Vancouver Art Gallery Dates: February 5 – 6, 2022

February 5 – 6, 2022 Times: 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Meowli: Leopard Cat in Miaoli

This is a deep dive into the Miaoli County of Taiwan, home of the Leapord cats. Explore and learn about Hakka culture, including tea, agriculture, and wildlife.

Where : Vancouver Art Gallery North Plaza

: Vancouver Art Gallery North Plaza Dates : February 5, 2022

: February 5, 2022 Times: 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Register: Online

Tsaagan Sar (Mongolioan Lunar New Year)

Learn about the culture, tradition and games of Mongolia in this workshop. The Tsagaan Sar is one of the most significant events for Mongolian people and has a meaningful celebration.

Where : Vancouver Art Gallery North Plaza

: Vancouver Art Gallery North Plaza Dates : February 6, 2022

: February 6, 2022 Times: 2:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

2:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Register: Online

Mauritian Sega Dance & Drum Workshop

This is a free Sega dance and drumming workshop, which is a tradition of Mauritius culture. This is an open opportunity to get festive with the Mauritius community.

Where : Vancouver Art Gallery North Plaza

: Vancouver Art Gallery North Plaza Dates : February 5, 2022

: February 5, 2022 Times: 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Register: Online

West End Wishes

Enjoy a variety of lit up installations and displays in the downtown area on Robson.

Where : West End – Cardero Street at Robson

: West End – Cardero Street at Robson Dates: January 30 – February 15, 2022

Lunar Shows

The Orpheum Theatre will be hosting a variety of Lunar themed shows to kick off the holiday.

Where : The Orpheum

: The Orpheum Dates : February 1, 2022

: February 1, 2022 Times: 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Soar Over Taiwan

FlyOver Canada has put together a show to showcase the flight over Ruan’an Bagua Tea Farm to the glittering towers of Taipei, and experience Taiwan from up above. The limited time show can be experienced from now through February 13.

Roarsome Feast

The Heritage Asian Eatery is hosting a Lunar New Year dining experience called the ‘Roarsome’ Feast’ until February 5, 2022.

The meal costs $118 and feeds four. You will be served Cured Chinese Hamand Prawn Dumplings, Chive Pockets, Sticky Rice Buns, Gai Lan, Prawn Spring Rolls, Classic Pork and Napa Cabbage Dumplings, Chicken Wings, Biang Biang Noodles with XO Dressing, and an auspicious dessert of Nian Gao.

Whatever way you choose to celebrate this auspicious event, we wish you a happy Lunar New Year and good luck in the year of the Tiger.

