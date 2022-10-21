12 Fun Things To Do + Date Night Ideas In White Rock This Fall

Most people flock to White Rock during the warm summer months, but it’s also an idyllic locale throughout the crisp and cool days of autumn.

From must-try restaurants and pubs to a plethora of local shops to peruse, there’s something for everyone.

Things to Do in White Rock this Fall

Dress up as a zombie for the Halloween walk

Get in the spooky spirit by attending the Zombie Halloween Walk on Oct. 30. The free community event starts at White Rock Memorial Park Plaza.

Attendees are welcome to come dressed up as a zombie or in human-form. Those who want to get their zombie make-up done, can do so by-donation at 1 p.m. There will also be music, food and a zombie walk tutorial.

Have a hearty brunch

Warm up with some seasonal comfort food dishes at none other than The Wooden Spoon Brunch & Bistro.

This cozy spot whips up a gourmet brunch, with everything from a traditional farmhouse breakfast and eggs bennies to banana mascarpone French toast and pulled pork hash.

Halloween Drive-In Movie Theatre

Scary movie fans can now enjoy a spooky flick from the comfort of their own vehicle, thanks to Fresh Air Cinema’s Halloween Drive-In theatre.

The outdoor movie series will take place at Semiahmoo Park.

Movie-goers can enjoy Halloween classics like The Nightmare Before Christmas and Friday the 13th. Check out the lineup here.

Taste some brews

Nothing says fall quite like spending a Saturday tasting some local brews. Head to White Rock Beach Beer Company on Russell Avenue to do just that.

This laid-back tavern has lots to choose from, including its Pier IPA, Border Porter, and White Rock West Beach Fruit American Pale Ale.

Staycation On The Strip

Staycations are always a good idea when you live in Metro Vancouver. You really can’t go wrong with a mini getaway in White Rock—especially if you stay right on the strip.

Nothing compares to falling asleep to the sounds of the ocean and waking up to unsurpassed views of the region. The Ocean Promenade is a notable award-winning seaside resort overlooking the ocean, as well as the Gulf and San Juan Islands.

Book a suite at the Ocean Promenade Hotel for your date night. Call the Hotel at +1 888-976-2326 to book direct.

Shop ’til you drop at The Handpicked Home

Shop local at this charming shop on Johnston Road. Whether you’re looking to get a head start on some holiday shopping or just spoil yourself, this place has everything you need.

And it’s always busy, with people combing through its seemingly-endless array of home decor pieces, as well as specialty soaps and candles.

Take in a show

The White Rock Players Club is hosting a 2 Naughty for Christmas show in November followed by The Magic Flute: The Panto throughout November.

Take a crisp stroll along the iconic pier

If you don’t venture off to the iconic pier, did you even really go to White Rock? Crisp and cool days are perfect for a relaxing stroll along the waterfront.

Catch up with friends while watching the sunset or go for a romantic date after a delicious meal at one of the many nearby eateries. Charlie Don’t Surf is a popular choice and it’s close to all the action.

Celebrate creativity at the arts fest

Check out the White Rock Arts Festival that is taking place Oct. 21 to 23. Spectators can embrace their creative side while exploring the rich history of White Rock’s artistic and cultural heritage.

There will be plenty of artists, vendors and workshops to take part in on-site. So if you love all things art, you don’t want to miss out on this one.

Go on the Bright Walk in White Rock

One of White Rock’s most vibrant displays is set to return just after fall. Bright Walk in White Rock will transform the neighbourhood with a free lighted display along the seaside.

It will brighten up the waterfront from early December through mid-February. So be sure to grab a hot chocolate at one of the many nearby cafes before heading out to view the lights.

Enjoy some live music

If you haven’t been to Blue Frog Studios yet, now is the time. The live broadcast and recording theatre is unlike anything else you’ve experienced before.

Guests can be part of the studio audience and get an up-close and personal experience that you can’t get at traditional concerts. The venue fits 100 concert-goers and has all the latest video and audio recording technology.

Sign-Up For The Cold Plunge

If you thought English Bay was the only body of water that locals like to storm every January 1st, think again. White Rock has its own traditional Polar Bear Plunge to mark the New Year. Registration opens this November.

