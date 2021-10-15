5 Reasons Why Fall Is The Perfect Time For Couples To Visit Victoria

The crisp cool months of fall are an idyllic time to escape Vancouver and enjoy a romantic getaway to B.C.’s charming capital city.

There is plenty to see and do in Victoria any time of the year, but there’s something even more magical about the city as the leaves turn to bright shades of red, orange and yellow.

Explore the best of what the city has to offer in the off-season for a memorable staycation with your loved one. It’s as easy as a quick 90-minute jaunt on BC Ferries.

RELATED: 5 Cozy Cabin Getaways Perfect For Fall In British Columbia

Things to Do in Victoria This Fall

Stay right in the city at the Inn at Laurel Point

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᴿᴵᵀᴬ (@szh_rt)

Discover this piece of paradise nestled along Victoria’s serene Inner Harbour. It features a variety of luxurious rooms to ensure your stay is one to remember. The majority of suites offer patios with stunning waterfront views, deep soaker tubs and ultra-plush bathrobes to make your stay that much more relaxing.

It also features in-room coffee and tea, complimentary WiFi and movies on-demand. Spoil yourselves even further by ordering room service, nothing says romance like breakfast in bed.

Enjoy a romantic tea for two

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aura Waterfront Restaurant (@aurayyj)

Find Aura Waterfront Restaurant + Patio conveniently located right inside of the hotel. It’s offering a unique Japanese-inspired tea for two unlike anything else you’ll find in the city. For $65 per person, guests can dig into an incredible selection of bites, both savoury and sweet.

Dig into sour cherry and white chocolate scones with cherry almond jam and clotted cream. Follow that up with an array of miniature sandwiches, like their aburi salmon, chicken katsu, beet and shiso, tamago sando and Japanese braised beef short rib inside a steamed bun.

Those with a sweet tooth can indulge in a coffee and sesame frangipane tart, yuzu meringue profiterole, peaches and cream verrine, strawberry hibiscus macarons and matcha pistachio opera slice of cake. Of course, there’s also tea to be had with the impressive tiered meal. Choose from a variety of herbal, green and black Silk Road teas.

Take in sweeping views at the Malahat Skywalk

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malahat SkyWalk (@malahatskywalk)

One of Vancouver Island’s newest (and most breathtaking) attractions finally opened to the public this year. And unlike the busy summer months, it’s actually the best time of year to enjoy it without long line-ups and crowds. The 600 metre tree walk is also super accessible to all ages and fitness levels, making for a leisurely stroll nestled in nature.

The spiral ramp takes spectators right to the top to the sightseeing lookout with unsurpassed views of Finlayson Arm, Saanich Peninsula, Mount Baker and the Coast Mountains off in the distance.

For all those young at heart, there’s also a 20 metre spiral slide to get down (or else you can walk down the way you came) and an adventure net suspended above the centre of the tower.

Challenge each other to an axe throwing match

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Veronica Knott (@veronica.knott)

If it’s a particularly rainy fall day then take part in some of the city’s best indoor attractions, like axe throwing. Axe & Grind is a great date night idea for couples looking to unleash their competitive sides.

They even offer a date night deal on Mondays where couples can enjoy an hour-long session for two for just $34. Make sure to wear some plaid to fit in with the crowd and start throwing axes at the target. You can keep score or just do it for the fun of it.

Wine and dine one another

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aura Waterfront Restaurant (@aurayyj)

At the end of the day, there’s no better place to unwind with a glass of wine in hand (or a cocktail) than back at Aura before you settle in for the night. Thanks to Executive Chef Ken Nakano, Aura is constantly changing up its menu in keeping with the ever-changing seasons so you can dig into a comforting autumn meal here during your stay.

The restaurant gets a lot of its ingredients right on-site, as there’s a sprawling garden space just outside of the hotel. You can go for a stroll around the garden for the ultimate lesson in how food gets from the garden to the table. It’s truly a full circle moment when you dine in and watch how all the ingredients from the garden come together on the plate.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aura Waterfront Restaurant (@aurayyj)



Dig into a variety of small plates designed to share for an intimate meal you won’t soon forget. Some of their most sought after dishes include a mouthwatering flat iron steak, smoked duck breast, fall mushroom risotto with an onsen egg, soy roasted turkey breast and fingerling potato bravas.

Make sure to save some room for dessert though, as Aura is also known for its decadent desserts. We recommend the pot de creme, pecan tart or the bon bons, which is the chef’s choice of chocolates and truffles made right in-house. For something more savoury, sample their cheese board complete with seasonal chutney, lavash and fruit bread.

Sign up for our weekly newsletter and be the first to know about the best things to explore and experience in Metro Vancouver.