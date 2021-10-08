5 Cozy Cabin Getaways Perfect for Fall In British Columbia

Fall is the season for all things cozy. Therefore, it’s the perfect time to curl up under a blanket with a good book in-hand at one of these cozy fall getaways in BC.

The province is home to a plethora of must-visit staycation spots during the autumn months, from rustic cabins and luxurious airstreams to a charming hobbit house.

RELATED: 7 Fall Weekend Getaways For Couples Looking To Escape Vancouver

Fall Getaways In BC

Cob House, Mayne Island

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Top Airbnbs & Vacation Rentals (@best.airbnb.canada)

Escape to the quaint Mayne Island for a relaxing retreat at this charming cob cottage nestled on a private property. Guests staying here can open their front door to see sheep wandering around and they can feed them apples from the orchard. Chickens and other farm animals are also lurking around the acreage. The cozy 650-square-foot space features string lights, plants and candles to add to that homey feel. There’s also a wood-burning stove, lots of board games and a reading nook by the fireplace.

Location: On Mayne Island, exact address TBD when booking is confirmed

Woods On Pender, Pender Island

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WOODS on Pender (@woodsonpender)

Find solace at Woods On Pender nestled on the serene Pender Island. The luxury glamping resort offers a wide array of accommodations perfect for fall, including picturesque cabins, airstreams and a motel. The sprawling property is surrounded by lush trees, making it an idyllic place to relax while immersed in nature. Some of the accommodations even have a cedar barrel hot tub to soak in underneath the stars.

Location: 4709 Canal Road, Pender Island

Micro Cabin, Robert’s Creek

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meg Gill (@megventures)

It doesn’t get much more cozy than spending the night in a 125-square-foot tiny home. It’s located on a private property in the quaint area of Robert’s Creek on the Sunshine Coast. The micro cabin features a small cooking area, loft bedroom and an extra loft space where guests can practice yoga. There’s no TV, but visitors can stay entertained with a variety of board games or a good book. It’s also just a stone’s throw away from several pristine parks and beaches.

Location: Robert’s Creek on the Sunshine Coast, exact address TBD when booking is confirmed

Rowena’s Inn on the River, Harrison Mills

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Codi Lynn (@creativecodilynn)

Discover this breathtaking property in Harrison Mills, which is just outside of Harrison Hot Springs. It features several accommodations, from rustic cabins and luxury cottages to cozy rooms in their English-style manor. Guests can relax inside by the fireplace or take a seat on the patio offering sweeping views of the Harrison River. The cabins and cottages also have standalone bathtubs that are the perfect way to unwind after a long day exploring all the region has to offer.

Location: 14282 Morris Valley Road, Harrison Mills

Sunwolf Riverside Resort, Squamish



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunwolf (@sunwolfbc)

Fall for fall at one of their quaint cabins nestled in the lush forest of Squamish. It’s also known to have some of the best fall foliage in the area, so you can leaf-peep right from your doorstep. Guests can choose from one of their riverside cabins, fisherman’s cottage or logger’s shack. All of the accommodations are rustic with just a few modern touches to make you feel right at home. It’s a breath of fresh air (quite literally) for anyone who is hoping to enjoy some peace and quiet in nature.

Location: 70002 Squamish Valley Road, Squamish

Sign up for our weekly newsletter and be the first to know about the best things to explore and experience in Metro Vancouver.