5 Cozy Cabin Getaways Perfect for Fall In British Columbia

Fall is the season for all things cozy. Therefore, it’s the perfect time to curl up under a blanket with a good book in-hand at one of these cozy fall getaways in BC.
The province is home to a plethora of must-visit staycation spots during the autumn months, from rustic cabins and luxurious airstreams to a charming hobbit house.
RELATED: 7 Fall Weekend Getaways For Couples Looking To Escape Vancouver
Fall Getaways In BC
Cob House, Mayne Island
View this post on Instagram
Escape to the quaint Mayne Island for a relaxing retreat at this charming cob cottage nestled on a private property. Guests staying here can open their front door to see sheep wandering around and they can feed them apples from the orchard. Chickens and other farm animals are also lurking around the acreage. The cozy 650-square-foot space features string lights, plants and candles to add to that homey feel. There’s also a wood-burning stove, lots of board games and a reading nook by the fireplace.
Location: On Mayne Island, exact address TBD when booking is confirmed
Woods On Pender, Pender Island
View this post on Instagram
Find solace at Woods On Pender nestled on the serene Pender Island. The luxury glamping resort offers a wide array of accommodations perfect for fall, including picturesque cabins, airstreams and a motel. The sprawling property is surrounded by lush trees, making it an idyllic place to relax while immersed in nature. Some of the accommodations even have a cedar barrel hot tub to soak in underneath the stars.
Location: 4709 Canal Road, Pender Island
Micro Cabin, Robert’s Creek
View this post on Instagram
It doesn’t get much more cozy than spending the night in a 125-square-foot tiny home. It’s located on a private property in the quaint area of Robert’s Creek on the Sunshine Coast. The micro cabin features a small cooking area, loft bedroom and an extra loft space where guests can practice yoga. There’s no TV, but visitors can stay entertained with a variety of board games or a good book. It’s also just a stone’s throw away from several pristine parks and beaches.
Location: Robert’s Creek on the Sunshine Coast, exact address TBD when booking is confirmed
Rowena’s Inn on the River, Harrison Mills
View this post on Instagram
Discover this breathtaking property in Harrison Mills, which is just outside of Harrison Hot Springs. It features several accommodations, from rustic cabins and luxury cottages to cozy rooms in their English-style manor. Guests can relax inside by the fireplace or take a seat on the patio offering sweeping views of the Harrison River. The cabins and cottages also have standalone bathtubs that are the perfect way to unwind after a long day exploring all the region has to offer.
Location: 14282 Morris Valley Road, Harrison Mills
Sunwolf Riverside Resort, Squamish
View this post on Instagram
Fall for fall at one of their quaint cabins nestled in the lush forest of Squamish. It’s also known to have some of the best fall foliage in the area, so you can leaf-peep right from your doorstep. Guests can choose from one of their riverside cabins, fisherman’s cottage or logger’s shack. All of the accommodations are rustic with just a few modern touches to make you feel right at home. It’s a breath of fresh air (quite literally) for anyone who is hoping to enjoy some peace and quiet in nature.
Location: 70002 Squamish Valley Road, Squamish
Sign up for our weekly newsletter and be the first to know about the best things to explore and experience in Metro Vancouver.
Get more 604, delivered to your inbox
Plan your next night out, enter contests, and stay connected.