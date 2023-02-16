13 Fun Things To Do In Metro Vancouver This Long Weekend (Feb 17-20)

The only thing better than the weekend is a long weekend. And thanks to Family Day on Monday, we have just that.

Plan your days off accordingly by checking out one (or all) of these fun things to do over the Family Day long weekend, whether you’re spending it with your family or friends who feel like family.

Things To Do in Vancouver This Long Weekend

Fan Expo

Experience the ultimate playground for Comics, Sci-Fi, Horror, Anime, and Gaming. This expo is on for three days and offers lots of family-friendly attractions and world-renowned celebrities.

Check it out on Saturday, Sunday or Monday at the Vancouver Convention Centre.

When & Where: All weekend long at the Vancouver Convention Centre, 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

Steveston Tram exhibit

The all-new Steveston Tram exhibit opens on the Family Day long weekend. This permanent exhibit is all about Interurban rail travel and how it changed the lives of Richmond residents.

The new displays include an interactive tramline map and timeline of the Interurban tram system in Steveston, story vignettes of the people who rode the tram, and a photo display recognizing the work of those who helped restore the tram back to its original state.

When & Where: All weekend long at 4011 Moncton Street, Richmond

Just For Laughs Vancouver

Western Canada’s biggest comedy festival is happening now up until Feb. 25.

Saturday’s show at Vogue Theatre features the likes of Margaret Cho, Benito Skinner and Mary Beth Barone.

When & Where: Saturday at Vogue Theatre, 918 Granville Street, Vancouver

VMF Winter Arts

On now until Feb. 26, this free festival transforms downtown Vancouver into an open-air gallery and celebrates all things art, lights and entertainment.

Over the 11 days, this award-winning festival brings together local and international public art with live experiences, including music, tours, talk, dance parties, food and drink.

When & Where: All weekend long at various locations across Vancouver

Family Day Dual Slalom

Mount Seymour is hosting this epic event on Sunday and Monday in partnership with the Mount Seymour Ski Club.

Challenge your family members to a race on skis or snowboards on the mountain’s dual slalom course.

When & Where: Sunday and Monday at Mount Seymour, North Vancouver

Enjoy a campfire

Who says campfires are just for the summertime?

This Family Day, head to the pristine Belcarra Regional Park for a free guided tour of the area followed by a relaxing campfire.

When & Where: Monday at Belcarra Regional Park, 2375 Bedwell Bay Rd, Belcarra

Ongoing Things To Do

Skate at an outdoor rink

Spend the winter months taking advantage of outdoor rinks. Whether you’re new to skating or the next Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir — it’s a fun way to pass the time.

Choose between the rink at Robson Square in downtown Vancouver or the one at the Shipyards on the North Shore. Both are free (if you have your own skates). Or you can rent them on-site.

When & Where: 800 Robson Street in downtown Vancouver and 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Beyond Van Gogh Surrey

Dive into the world of Van Gogh at this immersive art exhibit taking place in Surrey.

Through the use of cutting-edge projection technology and an original score, Beyond Van Gogh breathes new life into over 300 of Van Gogh’s artworks.

When & Where: All weekend long at the Cloverdale Agriplex, 17798 62 Avenue, Surrey

Love Lights at the Capilano Suspension Bridge

Take your date night to the next level by bringing your significant other to Love Lights at Capilano Suspension Bridge Park. It’s not just for Valentine’s Day, the event is on until Feb. 26, so take advantage of it while you still can.

The suspension bridge, Treetops Adventure, Cliffwalk’s Arc de Lumina and park will all feature Valentine’s themed lighting experiences and activities that will dazzle and amaze romantics of all ages.

When & Where: All weekend long at Capilano Suspension Bridge Park, 3735 Capilano Road, North Vancouver

Take a hike

Go on a scenic hike at one of these Metro Vancouver trails that the whole family can enjoy. Some easier hikes include: Quarry Rock (North Vancouver), Lighthouse Park (West Vancouver), Pacific Spirit Regional Park (Vancouver), Burnaby Mountain (Burnaby), and Crystal Falls (Coquitlam).

When & Where: Various locations across Metro Vancouver

Weekend brunch

Is it really the weekend if you don’t go out for brunch at least once? Metro Vancouver is home to some top notch restaurants whipping up brunch dishes that are to die for.

One of the newest brunch menus can be found at 16 West on the North Shore. The casual dining destination just unveiled a new menu, available on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. It consists of a housemade coffee cake with honey mascarpone cream, Belgium waffles, steak hash and a variety of bennies (lobster, mushroom spinach and the classic with Canadian back bacon).

When & Where: Weekends at 140 16th St W, North Vancouver

Flyover Canada

This popular attraction is the perfect rainy day activity. Flyover is offering its signature Canada “ride” along with a trek over Taiwan.

Guests will be strapped in as they head on an immersive adventure, complete with special effects and other bells and whistles.

When & Where: All weekend long at Canada Place, 999 Canada Place, Vancouver

Margarita Mondays

While it may not be on the weekend — there’s no reason you can’t extend it by enjoying a Margarita Monday after work. Monarca Cocina Mexicana is kicking each week off in style with the debut of a new menu, available Mondays starting at 4 p.m.

It features a curated list of unique margaritas as well as specially priced food options, including tacos campechanos, ceviche de camaron, tacos fritos de pollo and papas con chorizo y salsa verde.

When & Where: Mondays at 181 Carrall Street, Vancouver

