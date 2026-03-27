The Key Vancouver Is Hosting a $5 Show with DJ Maesic This April

Vancouver’s live music scene continues to heat up and this one might be one of the best value shows of the spring. French electronic producer Maesic is set to perform at The Key Vancouver on April 11, 2026, bringing his globally influenced sound to the city for a late-night set that blends melodic house, festival energy, and polished production.

Even more surprising? Tickets start at just $5. This is Unlocked Entertainment’s way of saying thank you to the Vancouver community.

From France to Miami and now Vancouver

Maesic first gained traction in 2018 when his debut single landed in the Top 200 on Spotify France. That early momentum led to a DJ Mag France “Best New Talent” nomination, positioning him as one to watch in the European electronic scene.

Since then, his career has expanded well beyond France.

After relocating to Miami, Maesic began working alongside major industry names, including global superstar Jennifer Lopez. He also contributed to projects connected to Major Lazer, collaborating with producer Diplo, who helped shape his evolving sound.

More recently, Maesic worked on the track “Now or Never,” alongside Anyma and Leclair, further cementing his place within a new wave of globally connected electronic artists.

A rare low-cost entry into a premium venue

While Vancouver regularly attracts international DJs, ticket prices for touring acts can often climb quickly. That’s what makes this show stand out. At just $5, this event offers rare access to a rising international act inside one of the city’s newest purpose-built venues.

Located at 750 Pacific Boulevard, The Key Vancouver has quickly established itself as a go-to destination for live shows and electronic performances. With a 1,000-person capacity and a heavy focus on sound and visual production, the venue is designed to deliver a more immersive experience than a typical nightclub setup.

What to expect from the set

Fans can expect a high-energy performance that leans into melodic house and progressive electronic sounds, layered with live edits and festival-style pacing.

Given Maesic’s background working across both pop and electronic worlds, his sets often balance accessibility with depth—making them appealing to both casual listeners and dedicated electronic fans.

Why this show matters

Beyond the price point, this booking signals something bigger.

Vancouver continues to position itself as a city that can attract emerging global talent early—before they fully break into the mainstream touring circuit. Shows like this create a bridge between underground discovery and large-scale festival acts.

For fans, it’s a chance to see an artist on the rise in a more intimate setting.

And for $5, it’s an easy yes.

Event Details:

Date: April 11, 2026

Venue: The Key Vancouver

Address: 750 Pacific Blvd

Tickets: Starting at $5 via Showpass