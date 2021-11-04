Surrey’s FREE Holiday Fest To Feature a 60-Ft Tree, Food Trucks & Live Music

‘Tis the season, it’s time for the annual Surrey Tree Lighting Festival and Holiday Market.

This beloved holiday tradition is set to return to Surrey Civic Plaza on Saturday, November 20. This year the free family-fun event will be extending its hours from noon to 10 p.m.

Returning brighter-than-ever, the 11th annual festival will boast a variety of festive things to see and do.

Holiday Market

Shop ‘til you drop at the festival’s one-of-a-kind holiday market. Shoppers will be able to find something for everyone on their list, whether they’re naughty or nice.

Discover the large Enchanted Village tent to find more than 20 vendors selling gifts and stocking stuffers, as well as free photos with Santa and a Christmas cookie giveaway.

Food Trucks

If the festivities don’t draw you in to attend the festival, then the food sure will. There will be a variety of food trucks on-site for event-goers to enjoy no matter what they’re craving.

Sample food from Melt Town, Burgerholic, Taco N Todo and Gary’s Kettle Corn in the Enchanted Eats zone. There will also be free hot chocolate to keep you warm while soaking up all the festivities.

Live Music

Listen to the sweet sounds of live music. Performing will be more than 20 local musicians, choirs, holiday groups and children’s acts on the Main Stage and Enchanted Stage. Performers include the likes of Ludic, Yvonne Kushe, Reckless: Bryan Adams Tribute, Sandy Scofield, Ginalina and more.

Surrey Christmas Tree

Of course, the main draw is getting a picture of the massive 60 ft Christmas tree. It’s truly the best way for residents and visitors to kick off the holiday season by experiencing all the twinkling lights and holiday spirit. To avoid large crowds, there will not be an official lighting ceremony this year.

Enchanted Light Displays

Beyond the Christmas tree, there’s a plethora of light installations to marvel at. The new immersive installations include an illuminated light tunnel, giant Christmas ornaments and gifts you can literally stand inside of.

There will also be interactive swings, a “Lights Around the World” display and decorative photo walls. In addition, one of the coolest displays will be a towering replica of the Taj Mahal standing 22 f.t.

You will not want to miss this opportunity to be dazzled by this magical experience.

This is the first in-person Surrey Tree Lighting Festival since 2019.

The Surrey Tree Lighting Festival will be followed by another must-see event called Surrey Holiday Lights. The whimsical light and music experience is being held from November 25 to January 2, 2022.

Please note all photos above are from past Surrey Tree Lighting Festivals. The 2021 event will follow current provincial health guidelines to ensure guests stay safe. Crowds and capacity will be monitored as per the current Provincial Health Orders.

Surrey Tree Lighting Festival 2021

Admission: FREE

When: 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, November 20

Where: Surrey Civic Plaza (behind Surrey City Hall)

This is branded content brought to you by The City of Surrey. To learn more about the Surrey Christmas Tree Lighting Festival, please visit their website.