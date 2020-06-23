Studio Ghibli Movies Are Coming To Netflix Canada

Ponyo and Totoro are coming to Netflix Canada this week, along with many other Studio Ghibli films.

Netflix Canada confirmed it will add 20 films by the Oscar-winning animation company, starting Saturday, June 25th.

RELATED: Little Caesars Has Finally Stuffed Its Crazy Bread With Loads of Cheese

From June 25, 20 films from the legendary animation house Studio Ghibli are coming to Netflix in Canada. We’re proud to bring beloved, influential stories like Spirited Away and My Neighbor Totoro to first-time viewers and high-flying fans alike. pic.twitter.com/N3497Q8Xyg — Netflix Canada (@Netflix_CA) June 22, 2020

The lineup of films coming to Netflix include:

Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind (1984)

Castle in the Sky (1986)

My Neighbor Totoro (1988)

Kiki’s Delivery Service (1989)

Only Yesterday (1991)

Porco Rosso (1992)

Ocean Waves (1993)

Pom Poko (1994)

Whisper of the Heart (1995)

Princess Mononoke (1997)

My Neighbors the Yamadas (1999)

Spirited Away (2001)

The Cat Returns (2002)

Howl’s Moving Castle (2004)

Tales of Earthsea (2006)

Ponyo (2008)

The Secret World of Arrietty (2010)

From Up on Poppy Hill (2011)

The Tale of The Princess Kaguya (2014)

When Marnie Was There (2014)

And on August 1st, you’ll be able to catch one of the most recent films, The Wind Rises.

If you want to see what else Netflix has to offer, check out our June Netflix guide.

For more Vancouver stories, head to our News section.