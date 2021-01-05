Starbucks Canada Kicks Off 2021 With 3 Brand New Winter Beverages

Meagan Gill | January 5, 2021
Photo: GoToVan / Flickr

Starbucks Canada is kicking off the New Year in the best possible way by adding three all-new beverages to its 2021 menu.

It’s brightening up the dreary winter season with new non-dairy options and delicious seasonal sips that will likely fit any new year’s resolutions.

New Additions To Starbucks Canada 2021 Menu

Honey Oat Latte

starbucks canada

Photo: Starbucks Canada

This is the latest non-dairy beverage to make the menu. It’s a must-try oat beverage with Starbucks Blonde Espresso combined with honey and then topped off with a toasted honey syrup. Starbucks calls it “a tribute to all things sweet and salty.”

Pistachio Latte

starbucks canada

Photo: Starbucks Canada

Enjoy this comforting beverage made with Espresso and milk and combined with real pistachio. It also features the flavours of brown butter for a creamy and cozy beverage that will inspire a fresh start for the new year.

Pistachio  Frappuccino Blended Beverage

starbucks canada

Photo: Starbucks Canada

This might just become your new favourite frap. It has a sweet pistachio flavour blended with coffee, milk and ice. It’s then finished off with whipped cream and a rich brown-buttery topping—making it an icy-smooth delight for the new year.

All of these beverages will be available at Starbucks locations across Canada starting January 5th.

The global coffee chain has been adding more non-dairy options to keep up with the demand. According to Statistics Canada, Canadians are consuming about 20 per cent less dairy milk than they were about a decade ago.

Oat beverage has also become a fast-growing dairy alternative, something that continues to prove its popularity at Starbucks locations across the country.

