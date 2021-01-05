Starbucks Canada Kicks Off 2021 With 3 Brand New Winter Beverages

Starbucks Canada is kicking off the New Year in the best possible way by adding three all-new beverages to its 2021 menu.

It’s brightening up the dreary winter season with new non-dairy options and delicious seasonal sips that will likely fit any new year’s resolutions.

New Additions To Starbucks Canada 2021 Menu

Honey Oat Latte

This is the latest non-dairy beverage to make the menu. It’s a must-try oat beverage with Starbucks Blonde Espresso combined with honey and then topped off with a toasted honey syrup. Starbucks calls it “a tribute to all things sweet and salty.”

Pistachio Latte

Enjoy this comforting beverage made with Espresso and milk and combined with real pistachio. It also features the flavours of brown butter for a creamy and cozy beverage that will inspire a fresh start for the new year.

Pistachio Frappuccino Blended Beverage

This might just become your new favourite frap. It has a sweet pistachio flavour blended with coffee, milk and ice. It’s then finished off with whipped cream and a rich brown-buttery topping—making it an icy-smooth delight for the new year.

All of these beverages will be available at Starbucks locations across Canada starting January 5th.

The global coffee chain has been adding more non-dairy options to keep up with the demand. According to Statistics Canada, Canadians are consuming about 20 per cent less dairy milk than they were about a decade ago.

Oat beverage has also become a fast-growing dairy alternative, something that continues to prove its popularity at Starbucks locations across the country.

