Where To Drink Green Beer In Vancouver On St. Patrick’s Day

Whether you’re Irish or consider yourself to be an honorary one, St. Patrick’s Day is always a good time.

This weekend, you can get into the spirit by drinking a pint (or two, or three…) of green beer at one of these Vancouver pubs.

Where To Get Green Beer In Vancouver On St. Patrick’s Day

Dublin Crossing

Not only will this place be serving green beer, but they’ll also be serving green cocktails. And they’ll be having live music for most of the day and some incredible Irish dancing performances at 4 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. You definitely won’t want to miss out on this party.

Address: 466 SW Marine Drive

Blarney Stone

This place might make you feel like you’re in Ireland, but it’s actually in the heart of Gastown. It’s hosting a St. Patrick’s Day Festival, complete with green beer, live bands (all day), Celtic dancers and of course, a DJ. Tickets can be purchased online, with a limited number day of.

Address: 216 Carrall Street

Mahoney’s Tavern

This Irish Tavern is hosting a St. Patrick’s Day party at both their False Creek and Downtown locations. Not only will they be serving green beer all day, but the parties will feature fully decorated rooms, live music starting at 4pm and a giveaway of a fully stocked Guinness branded beer fridge. Note that there is a $10 cover charge for entries after 4 pm.

False Creek Address: 601 Stamps Landing

Downtown Address: Vancouver Convention Centre West Building, Burrard Landing, 1055 Canada Pl #36

The Fountainhead Pub

This beloved neighbourhood pub in the West End will also be serving green beer for $12 a pitcher. They have Guinness, as well as a variety of other beers to suit your liking. And they’ve got lots of comfort food pub grub to make you feel right at home.

Address: 1025 Davie Street