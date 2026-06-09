Health Canada has just expanded two recall notices for certain sets of children’s pajamas sold throughout the country. Consumers are advised to “immediately stop using” the affected products and to follow the outlined next steps in order to avoid potential safety risks.

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Nightgown and Robe Recalls in Canada

The recall concerns Souris Mini brand nightgowns and plush robes. The nightgowns feature ruffles at the bottom and come in pink and mauve. The mauve nightgowns have small dogs printed on them, with the pink nightgowns having holiday prints.

The plush robes have a belt at the waist, a hood, and two large front pockets. They come in beige and red; the beige has gingerbread print, and the red has holiday print.

All products are being recalled due to violating flammability requirements for children’s sleepwear, as they pose a risk of burn injuries to children. The recalls were expanded to both include one additional product.

“Loose-fitting children’s sleepwear can contact ignition sources such as stove elements, candles, and matches more readily than tight-fitting sleepwear, and once ignited will burn rapidly, potentially resulting in severe burns to large areas of the child’s body,” Health Canada explains in the notice.

As of June 3, 2026, the company has received no reports of incident or injuries in Canada for any of the products.

Consumers are advised to “immediately stop using the recalled products and contact Groupe Souris Mini inc.”

Product Information

Souris Mini brand mauve nightgown with small dogs print Style Number 0916006C Size 3,4,5,6,7,8,10,12

Souris Mini brand pink nightgown with holiday all over print Style Number 0984003C Size 3,4,5,6,7,8,10,12

Souris Mini brand beige plush robe with gingerbread print Style Number 0917003B Size 3 months to 3 years

Souris Mini brand red plush robe with holiday all over print Style Number 0985004B Size 3 months to 3 years



For more information, you can contact Groupe Souris Mini by telephone at 418-524-6464 ext 304, Monday to Friday, from 8:00am to 4:30 pm, by email at [email protected] or visit the company’s website.