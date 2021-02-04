People Aren’t Happy About Skip The Dishes New $0.99 ‘B.C. Fee’

If you were thinking your Skip The Dishes order seemed a bit higher than normal, here is why.

The popular food courier company Skip The Dishes says it is now adding a temporary $0.99 cent “B.C. Fee” onto all orders within the province. This is in response to the cap on restaurant fees.

The B.C. government capped the amount delivery services can charge restaurants at 15% on December 27th, to help restaurants.

Many are upset that this burden of costs to makeup is now falling on the customer. So much that the hashtag #skipskipthedishes is picking up, as many are calling to boycott the company.

This is BULLSHIT. Let’s pick up our takeout. What else are we doing? Mask up. Pick up. https://t.co/Z0wpVKQPhw — Jody Vance (@jodyvance) February 4, 2021

What Skip The Dishes Has To Say

A spokesperson for Skip The Dishes stated, “we want to be transparent with our customers and make it clear why they are seeing this fee while the order is in place.” They said the fee was a direct result of the province’s regulation and to help ensure they can provide the same service and support to their stakeholders. They explained that these measures actually limit their ability to help restaurants.

Skip The Dishes also said that they have been supporting restaurants throughout the pandemic with $43 million in commission rebates.

“While we agree that government support for restaurants is needed, we feel the way this legislation is arranged–imposing commission caps across the province to all restaurants, regardless of size or the impact restrictions have had on their business–is no the most effective way to support the industry,” they added.

Restaurant caps are not out of the norm, cities in the U.S. have implemented similar caps for food delivery services.

