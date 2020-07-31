Health Officials Warn Of A Salmonella Outbreak In B.C.

B.C. health officials are warning residents about a salmonella outbreak in the province, due to red onions.

Since mid-June, B.C. has reported 43 cases, according to the British Columbia Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC).

B.C. is one of five provinces currently experiencing a salmonella outbreak, due to the vegetable imported from the U.S.

“Until more is known about the outbreak, individuals in B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Ontario are advised to not eat any red onions imported to Canada from the U.S., including any food products that contain raw red onions imported from U.S.,” write BCCDC in a statement.

The BCCDC said salmonella infection causes symptoms including diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps that develop 72 hours after exposure. Symptoms usually last 4-7 days.

Most people recover without treatment, but children younger than five and adults over 65, along with those with weaker immune systems, are more likely to have a severe illness. Typically, contaminated food comes from animal sources like poultry, beef, milk or eggs.

However, it can include fruits, vegetables and herbs. In 2018, Canada recalled Goldfish crackers over fears of a salmonella outbreak.

