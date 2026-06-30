The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has issued a recall for various spices that were sold nationwide. Due to undeclared allergens, consumers are asked not to consume the affected products that they are allergic or sensitive to.

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Recalled Spices in Canada

The recall concerns Salem Foods brand spices, including Cookies Spices, Ground Cardamom, and Spearmint. According to the CFIA, “the affected products are being recalled from the marketplace because they may contain wheat, sesame and mustard which are not declared on the label.”

As this is a Class 1 recall, “there is a high risk that consuming the food may lead to serious health problems or death.”

Consumers are asked to not consume the recalled products that they are allergic or sensitive to as they can cause a serious or life-threatening reaction. For those with celiac disease or other gluten-related disorders, they are also asked to not consume the recalled products. Likewise, do not serve, use, sell or distribute the products either.

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased.

The product information is as follows:

Salem Foods brand Cookies Spices (200g) UPC: 8 25685 00240 4 Codes: All codes where wheat, sesame and mustard are not declared on the label

Salem Foods brand Ground Cardamom (180g) UPC: 8 25685 00410 1 Codes: All codes where wheat, sesame and mustard are not declared on the label

Salem Foods brand Spearmint (120g) UPC: 8 25685 00420 0 Codes: All codes where wheat, sesame and mustard are not declared on the label



For more information, visit the recall notice here.