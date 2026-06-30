Canada’s run at the 2026 FIFA World Cup has been a mix of fireworks and resilience.

During the group stage, the country made history with its first goal and first win. Then it played its first knockout match and won that, too. Canadian fans have been given so many great moments to cheer about, and there is still one more match left.

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Summary of Team Canada at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Team Canada has played four matches so far in the 2026 FIFA World Cup:

Canada vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina: 1-1 (tie)

Canada vs. Qatar: 6-0 (win)

Canada vs. Switzerland: 1-2 (loss)

Canada vs. South Africa: 1-0 (win)

After finishing second in its group, Canada advanced to its first knockout match.

In the knock out match against South Africa, Canada was tied 0-0 for most of the match, and it looked headed for extra time. But Canada kept pressing and finally broke through, with Stephen Eustáquio scoring in the 92nd minute to seal the 1-0 win.

It was Canada’s first-ever World Cup knockout win, and it sent the team into quarterfinal contention.

Who Canada Will Play in the Round of 16

If Canada wants to make it to the quarterfinals, it still has one more match to play in the round of 16.

Canada will be playing Morocco on July 4 in Houston at 1 pm EST (10 am in Vancouver). The opponent was determined at Monday night’s match between the Netherlands and Morocco. Similar to Canada’s Round of 32 game, the score remained 0–0 until almost the end, with Morocco scoring the winning penalty to advance.

What’s Next

If Canada gets past this round, the road only gets tougher.

Possible quarterfinal opponents include France, Germany, Sweden, or Paraguay. For now, though, all eyes are on the next match and whether Canada can keep its momentum going on one of soccer’s biggest stages.

Regardless, Team Canada has already made history and done something truly special, and we’re proud of how far it has come. No matter what happens next, this run has given fans a lot to cheer for.