Vancouver’s Historic 106-Year-Old Tudor Mansion Back on Sale for $27M

What is it about a Tudor home or mansion that we find so appealing? Is it the connection to English royalty? The tidy exterior combined with the grand interiors? Or maybe it’s just that they’re not super common here in Vancouver.

The Rosemary Estate, as it’s called, is a “Tudor Revival masterpiece”, designed by MacLure and Fox and built for Whiskey Baron Robert Taulk. Construction took three years, finishing in 1915, which means this tudor mansion Vancouver is 106 years old.

After hitting the market in 2019 it’s back on sale in hopes of a new owner.

Specs:

Address: 3689 Selkirk Street , Vancouver , British Columbia , V6H 2Y9 Canada

Year Built: 1915

1915 Sale Price: $26,980,000

$26,980,000 Interior: 16,655 square-feet

16,655 square-feet Bedrooms: 12

12 Bathrooms: 12

The Rosemary Estate in Vancouver has undergone a 5-year, multi-million dollar restoration, meaning that with the Tudor Revival architecture aside, the mansion does not look 106 years old.

It’s also equipped with the following amenities: 11 fireplaces, 20-foot ceilings, a gold chandelier, carved oak staircase, mahogany-panelled ceilings and walls, a La Cornue/Gaggenau kitchen + a separate caterer’s kitchen, a spa-inspired baths made with Carrara marble, and an attached coach house.

A Closer Look At This Tudor Mansion in Vancouver:

