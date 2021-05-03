New Westminster Mansion From Popular Netflix Series Was Just Listed For Sale

Fans of the popular Netflix series, Virgin River, may be excited to learn that the featured home is now for sale.

This New Westminster mansion has been listed for $2.198 million. This is the same house that is featured as Vernon Mullins’ Family Practice Clinic house on Virgin River. The whole series was filmed in and around Metro Vancouver, and features many local locations including Mel’s cabin in this North Vancouver Park.

In addition to being made famous by the show, this New Westminster mansion also has a rich history. Named Breezehurst, this home is a classic 1889 Queen Anne mansion. It was home to a speakeasy during Prohibition times. With 4 storeys, 5 fireplaces, soaring ceilings, 2 staircases, it sits nicely on a quarter-acre lot across from Queen’s Park.

Here’s a few numbers to get you started:

Location : 122 First Street, New Westminster

: 122 First Street, New Westminster Year Built : 1889

: 1889 Sale Price : $2,198,000

: $2,198,000 Interior : 5,363 sq-ft

: 5,363 sq-ft Bedrooms : 4

: 4 Bathrooms: 3

A Closer Look At This New Westminster Mansion:

Take a closer look at this listing on 122 First Street, New Westminster.

