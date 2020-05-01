Rocky Mountain Chocolate Is Making Mother’s Day A Whole Lot Sweeter

Meagan Gill | May 1, 2020
Food
Rocky Mountain Chocolate
Photo: Rocky Mountain Chocolate

Spoil mom with sweet treats from one of Metro Vancouver’s top chocolatiers. Rocky Mountain Chocolate has some special packages just in time for Mother’s Day.

Mother’s Day at Rocky Mountain Chocolate

Small Pack – $50

  • 11 piece Rocky Reserve Box filled with handmade chocolate with floral and fruit accents
  • A ‘quickie’ filled with chocolate covered Bing cherries
  • Mom Bark: handcrafted milk chocolate bar with white chocolate and edible rose petals

You Might Also Like:

Large Pack – $85

  • 17 piece Rocky Reserve box filled with handmade chocolate with floral and fruit accents
  • A ‘quickie’ filled with chocolate covered Bing cherries
  • Mom Bark: handcrafted milk chocolate bar with white chocolate and edible rose petals
  • Rocky Pop: handmade caramel popcorn with peanuts, pecans, almonds and cashews
  • Bomb Pack: soft chocolate center wrapped in caramel, dipped in chocolate and decorated for Mom

Just place your order online and send it directly to your mom.

For more sweet treats, check out our Food section.

Log in or create an account to save content