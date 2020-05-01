Food
Spoil mom with sweet treats from one of Metro Vancouver’s top chocolatiers. Rocky Mountain Chocolate has some special packages just in time for Mother’s Day.
Mother’s Day at Rocky Mountain Chocolate
Small Pack – $50
- 11 piece Rocky Reserve Box filled with handmade chocolate with floral and fruit accents
- A ‘quickie’ filled with chocolate covered Bing cherries
- Mom Bark: handcrafted milk chocolate bar with white chocolate and edible rose petals
You Might Also Like:
- This Vancouver Hot Spot Has Unveiled A Dalgona Milkshake For Pick Up
- Tim Hortons Is Introducing New Froot Loop Donuts & Timbits
Large Pack – $85
- 17 piece Rocky Reserve box filled with handmade chocolate with floral and fruit accents
- A ‘quickie’ filled with chocolate covered Bing cherries
- Mom Bark: handcrafted milk chocolate bar with white chocolate and edible rose petals
- Rocky Pop: handmade caramel popcorn with peanuts, pecans, almonds and cashews
- Bomb Pack: soft chocolate center wrapped in caramel, dipped in chocolate and decorated for Mom
Just place your order online and send it directly to your mom.
For more sweet treats, check out our Food section.
Get more 604, delivered to your inbox
Plan your next night out, enter contests, and stay connected.