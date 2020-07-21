RCMP Are Looking For A Road Rage Suspect Who Punched A Driver

Coquitlam police are searching for a woman who they allege punched a driver, earlier this month.

The incident happened July 4th at about 8:15 pm at the intersection of Lougheed Highway at Shaughnessy Street in Port Coquitlam.

It involved two female pedestrians and a woman who was driving by. It all began when the two pedestrians gave the driver the finger. Police allege one of the pedestrians then punched the driver through an open window.

“Obviously we’re only getting one side of this story,” said Coquitlam RCMP Cpl. Michael McLaughlin in a news release. “We’d like to speak to the two other women who were involved in this file or any witness who saw this event or recognizes the suspect.”

The driver had taken a photo of the pedestrian who allegedly punched her. Police are making the image public in hopes that someone can identify the woman.

The suspect is a woman of medium height and in her late teens. She had long blonde hair with dark roots in a high ponytail and was wearing tight grey shorts and a tight long-sleeved black top.

She was also wearing a pair of yellow, red and black Nike Jordans AJ1 Mids.

Coquitlam RCMP are encouraging anyone who has information on this incident to contact them.

