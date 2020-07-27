RCMP Impound Lamborghini After Driver Caught Speeding in Surrey

A Lamborghini is going to spend some time in the impound lot, after getting caught for excessive speeding.

Surrey RCMP said the white Lamborghini was clocked going at 135 km/hour on Highway 17, when the speed limit is 80 km/hour zone.

RCMP shared photos on social media of the vehicle behind a tow truck.

“Beautiful car for sure, but it looks decidedly less cool on the back of the tow truck en route to the impound lot,” said Surrey RCMP.

Tickets for excessive speeding range from $368-483, according to ICBC.

