5 Planets Will Align With The Moon In Rare Sky Event This Month

Skygazers are in for a celestial treat later this month. Mark your calendar for June 24, as a rare sky event will be taking place on this midsummer morning.

According to the Farmers’ Almanac, all five naked-eye planets — along with the moon — will be visible in the sky at the same time.

Experts suggest that early risers step outside at approximately 4:20 a.m. (40 minutes before sunrise) and look towards the southern and eastern sky to catch a glimpse of the unique wonder.

It’s also recommended to get away from the city and any light pollution. Among others, Porteau Cove has become a popular location for sky gazers.

The Farmers’ Almanac says one of the most interesting parts of the event is that all the planets will be lined up in their true order from the sun: Mercury, Venus, the Moon, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn.

According to astronomer Gary Seronik, this has been nearly a century in the making.

“It’s been about 100 years since a similarly compact parade of planets graced our skies, and you’ll have to wait until 2041 to see such an arrangement again,” Seronik told the Farmers’ Almanac.

Rare Sky Event

When: On June 24 at approximately 4:20 a.m.

