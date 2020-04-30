Yesterday’s Rainy Day Concluded With A Beautiful Rainbow & Sunset (PHOTOS)

After another day of rain yesterday, the clouds let up just in time for Vancouver to experience a stunning rainbow.
Vancouverites were prepared, as they looked up and captured the beautiful sight with plenty of photos.
View this post on Instagram
Surprise, surprise! Raincouver ended the evening with a rainbow. 🌈 The whole day was gloomy but wasn't raining until sometime during the evening. The sun made an appearance before sunset. ⛅️ #rainbow🌈 #rainbow🌈🌈 #raincouver #raincouver☔️ #vancouverbc🇨🇦 #vancouverbccanada🇨🇦 #vancouverbc #rainbow #rainydays☔️ #dailyhivevan #vancouvertourism #vancouverisawesome #vancouverbccanada #vancouversky #604now #yvrrainbow #narcityvancouver #metrovancouver
And with the rainbow also came a stunning pink and purple sky across the city.
Beautiful storm just came through. #richmondbc pic.twitter.com/JioWkyfzWP
— Michaela 🇨🇦🖖🥂 (@TipsyMic) April 30, 2020
Holy hell #vancouver, you are beautiful pic.twitter.com/Lk8rfO7NXI
— Phoenix Lam (@PhoeLam) April 30, 2020
As much as we may love the array of colours, however, let’s hope for pure sun over the weekend.
