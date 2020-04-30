Yesterday’s Rainy Day Concluded With A Beautiful Rainbow & Sunset (PHOTOS)

After another day of rain yesterday, the clouds let up just in time for Vancouver to experience a stunning rainbow.

Vancouverites were prepared, as they looked up and captured the beautiful sight with plenty of photos.

And with the rainbow also came a stunning pink and purple sky across the city.

As much as we may love the array of colours, however, let’s hope for pure sun over the weekend.

