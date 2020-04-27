April in Vancouver is set to go out with a bang this week, as the weather forecast calls for rain and thunder.

Monday will see an array of weather conditions, with a mix of sun and clouds and a 30% chance of showers. It will also be windy with a risk of thunderstorms later in the morning and afternoon.

Then, Tuesday will be cloudy with rain from morning to afternoon. We’ll have about 13 degree temperatures that day.

And Wednesday is expected to be about the same, according to Environment Canada. That day will be cloudy with 13 degrees and have a 60% chance of rain.

Thursday, on the other hand, will be a sunnier, cloudless day with a high of 16 degrees.

By Friday, there may be a mix of sun and clouds with up to 21 degree temperatures inland. That night, you can expect a 60% chance of showers.

