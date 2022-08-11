Pizza Hut Just Brought Back Their BOGO Free Deal & Here’s The Code

Pizza lovers, time to get your deal on.

Pizza Hut is offering a stellar deal, where you can buy one pizza and get a second for free.

Right now, if you order a regular-priced medium or large pizza online, you’ll get the second one on the house, as long as it’s of equal or lesser value.

RELATED: Canada’s First Ever Wine Village Is In BC and Here’s a Peek Inside

The deal just kicked off on May 8, and there’s currently no indication of when it may expire. The deal should apply automatically online, but otherwise, just add the code 879 before you check out online.

The deal is on to celebrate their new Beyond Meat menu, but of course you can order as you please.

If you’re looking for more treats, Cineplex has brought back $2.99 movies for the month.

Sign up for our weekly newsletter and be the first to know about the best things to explore and experience in Metro Vancouver.