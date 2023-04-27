Pajo’s Fish and Chips Will Be Replaced By Garry Point Grill & Fish ‘N’ Chips

After serving the Steveston community in Richmond for almost 23 years, Pajo’s Fish and Chips announced that they are closing one of their iconic locations. The store’s owners took to social media to share the news, expressing their sadness and thanking their patrons for their immense support over the past two decades.

Garry Point Grill & Fish ‘N’ Chips has been selected as the new food vendor for the concession at Garry Point Park, which is among the most popular tourist spots in the region, according to an announcement by the City of Richmond.

RELATED: 9 New Foods To Try At The Richmond Night Market This Year

Starting on May 4, the Richmond-owned establishment will offer a variety of food options, including fish and chips, burgers, fries, and vegetarian and vegan choices, as well as a range of hot and cold drinks and gelato, all at competitive prices.

The vendor has prior experience providing similar services for the Vancouver Parks Board, having managed concessions at Spanish Banks, Jericho Beach, and food trucks at Stanley Park during major events.

Pajo’s Fish and Chips Garry Point Park

Pajo’s Garry Point Park location has been a family-owned business that has become an essential part of the Steveston community. Many customers have become part of the extended family of Pajo’s over the years.

The announcement has come as a shock to many who have frequented the location for their delicious fish and chips.

According to the owners, the City of Richmond had chosen a new vendor for the location, and as a result, Pajo’s Garry Point Park location will serve its customers for the last time on Friday, March 31, 2023.

The owners expressed their gratitude to their current team members and the hundreds of individuals who have worked at Pajo’s over the years, many of whom had their very first job at the restaurant.

The closure of the Garry Point Park location is almost unthinkable, and the owners admitted that it is with an extremely heavy heart that they must say goodbye to their loyal customers.

Steveston Location

Fortunately, the nearby flagship location at the Wharf, floating on water in the historic Steveston waterfront, is still open and welcomes all patrons to continue enjoying their famous fish and chips.

For those who have not yet visited Pajo’s, their flagship location offers the same delicious menu that has made them famous for almost 40 years. Pajo’s at the Wharf has a beautiful view of the marina and serves the freshest seafood in town.

The closure of their Garry Point Park location is a loss for the Steveston community. The owners of Pajo’s expressed their heartfelt gratitude to their loyal customers, team members, and the hundreds of individuals who have worked with them over the years. Pajo’s at the Wharf will continue to serve its patrons and welcomes everyone to enjoy their delicious fish and chips.

You Might Also Like: