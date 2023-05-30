OSIM uLove3 Massage Chairs Are Now Available in Richmond and Burnaby

In today’s fast-paced world, people are constantly on the lookout for self-care and relaxation to unwind and destress.

As a result, massage chairs are becoming increasingly popular. Just imagine being able to indulge in a daily massage that rivals those of professional massage therapists, but from the comfort of your own home. That’s what you can enjoy with the OSIM uLove3.



OSIM uLove3 Well-being Chair

Although not a new concept, massage chair technology has made leaps and bounds over the past few years.

The current model on display, OSIM’s uLove3 Well-being Chair, is one of the newest luxury massage chairs in the market, and it has an impressive list of functions including:

AI stress analysis technology: It measures the heart rate and respiratory rate to create a body tension score and a recommended massage treatment

Amazing Personalization:

The chair’s components move and align to your body Each family member has their own recorded profile Users can control massage intensity and heating There are different massages for different people with different lifestyles, like seniors, mothers, youth, detoxing, etc.



New Patented Technology: 4-Hand Plus Massage, makes it feel as if two masseuses are working at the same time. The Patented 720° roller balls & V-Hand technology, also make it feel like a human touch is being applied.

Beautiful Design: The sleek design is from Pininfarina, the same company that designed Ferrari cars.

How to experience the OSIM uLove3 for yourself

OSIM is one of the few companies in Metro Vancouver that has showrooms dedicated for their customers to try out the chairs before purchase.

You can walk into one of their three locations at Richmond Centre, Aberdeen or Metrotown to get a free 45-minute massage session.

Testing out the OSIM Massage Chair is a breeze. Simply sit down and let the chair do its work. Within minutes, you’ll feel yourself melt into a state of relaxation that’s hard to describe.

The chair’s gentle vibrations and soothing massage techniques are designed to hit all the right pressure points, leaving you feeling rejuvenated and refreshed.

Their specialized massage chair is designed by medical experts to not just relax you, but also hit pressure points that can relieve tension and improve circulation.

This can lead to reduced muscle soreness, improved range of motion, and even better sleep.

Some guests were so relaxed by the experience they fell asleep, despite being in a public mall.

With numerous health benefits, it’s no wonder massage chairs have become a popular choice for consumers, regardless of their lifestyles.

To learn more about the OSIM uLove3, visit the company’s website.

OSIM Locations

Burnaby:

Metropolis at Metrotown: 4700 Kingsway Unit G25

Richmond (2)

Richmond Centre Mall : 6551 No. 3 Rd Unit 1818A,

: 6551 No. 3 Rd Unit 1818A, Aberdeen Mall: 4151 Hazelbridge Way #1250, Unit 1250

