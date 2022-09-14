Watch Orcas Surround Boaters Near Bowen Island and Leave Everyone in Awe

A local Vancouver man had a whale of a tale following a close encounter with orcas off Bowen Island this past Saturday.

Rob van Dyck was on the water with friends when a pod of killer whales swam around and underneath the boat.

The whales can be seen peacefully exploring the area, mere metres away from him and others on onboard.

“This is where I live” van Dyck says while in awe.

Orcas Surround Boaters

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rob van Dyck (@robvandyck)

While orca sightings aren’t rare in British Columbia, it’s always a magical experience.

