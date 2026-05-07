A Vancouver business that has quietly served generations of locals is celebrating a milestone very few companies ever reach.

Macdonald’s Prescriptions & Medical Supplies is marking 100 years in Vancouver this year, celebrating a full century of healthcare, community trust, and patient care since first opening in 1926.

To kick off the celebrations, the longtime Broadway pharmacy will host a Customer Appreciation Day on Friday, May 8 at its Fairmont Medical Building location.

Visitors can take part in giveaways, in-store promotions, and a Spin the Wheel experience featuring prizes and bonus entries toward a $5,000 travel voucher grand prize that will be awarded later this year.

Founded by brothers Austin and Vans Macdonald, the business has evolved from a neighbourhood dispensary into one of Vancouver’s longest-standing pharmacy institutions and the city’s original compounding pharmacy.

While Vancouver continues to rapidly change around it, Macdonald’s has remained a fixture for generations of patients and families across the city.

Today, the company is known for its expertise in specialized compounding, renal care, and medical supplies, while continuing to operate with a strong focus on patient-centred care.

“Reaching 100 years is an extraordinary milestone for our company and a meaningful moment to thank the customers, healthcare partners, and communities who have supported Macdonald’s through generations,” said Michelle Zuccaro, CEO of Macdonald’s Prescriptions & Medical Supplies.

Additional Customer Appreciation Days are also planned for September 18 and November 10 as part of the company’s centennial celebrations.

For many Vancouverites, the anniversary also represents something increasingly rare in the city: a longstanding independent business that has continued serving the community across multiple generations.

The first Customer Appreciation Day takes place Friday, May 8 at 746 West Broadway.

Macdonald’s Prescriptions & Medical Supplies Customer Appreciation Day

When: Friday, May 8, 2026

Where: 746 W Broadway, Vancouver

Admission: Free