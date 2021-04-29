9 Off-Leash Local Parks Your Dog Would Love Visiting This Spring

Off-leash dog parks are a great way for your four-legged BFF to burn off some energy and make some new friends.

Luckily for us, there are a plethora of dog parks in Metro Vancouver to take your pup to.

Best Dog Parks In Metro Vancouver

Spanish Banks Beach Park, Vancouver

This is one of the most popular spots in Vancouver for humans and their doggos and it’s easy to see why. Your canine can fetch sticks, dig in the sand and even go for a swim at the large off-leash area, which can be found on the west side of the park.

Pacific Spirit Regional Park, Vancouver

Grab your pup and hit one of the many leash-optional trails at Pacific Spirit Regional Park near UBC. It’s the perfect place for a leisurely stroll anytime of the year.

Barnet Marine Park, Burnaby

Head to this spot where you and your dog will be treated to beautiful views of the Burrard Inlet. This park features a beach and an off-leash area on the west side.

Confederation Park, Burnaby

Another must-visit spot in Burnaby is the off-leash area of Confederation Park. There’s an off-leash trail and two fenced areas for dogs to roam free, one for all dogs and another specifically for small dogs.

McDonald Beach Park, Richmond

You’ll find everything your dog needs at this park tucked away near the airport along the Fraser River. The park is home to an off-leash area where your dog can play on the grass, sand or in the water.

Blackie Spit Park, Surrey

This place might just be a dog’s version of paradise. It can be found in the Crescent Beach neighbourhood of South Surrey. The park has an enclosed dog area and a canine swimming area.

Buntzen Lake, Anmore

Every dog deserves a beach day and you’ll find just that at Buntzen Lake. The east side of the beach has an entire section for dogs and it’s fully-fenced in so they can be off-leash.

Mundy Park, Coquitlam

There are lots of off-leash trails for your pup to explore at Mundy Park. There’s also a large fenced enclosure and a smaller enclosure for small dogs. It also offers up beautiful views of the Fraser River and the Port Mann Bridge.

Brookswood Dog Park, Langley

This dog park has the most open space out of all the Langley dog parks. The entire park is fenced and there are separate areas for both large and small dogs.

