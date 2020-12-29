Local Mountains Are Turning People Away and Adding New Fees to Manage Crowds

With activities and travel being limited, including a suggestion to stick to local mountains, many snow-lovers have been flocking to the North Shore to get in some winter fun.

Cypress and Seymour, in particular, have been seeing unprecedented crowds. On a sunny day the parking lots appear to be filling up as early as 9am, according to BC Parks.

Although signs and digital boards have been posted on access roads with live updates, it still is evident that there is high demand for access to local slopes.

What Will Change at The North Vancouver Mountains?

In the summer, to limit congestion, BC Parks had introduced passes. These passes provided access to parts of local mountains requiring advanced registration. After this surge, the second wave that is, there has been confirmation from BC Parks that they would implement a “day pass system” once again. However, that still hasn’t happened.

Therefore, Cypress is taking crowd management into their hands by implementing new fees. This includes fees in the Nordic area parking lots (1, 2, 3A) and the roadsides, with premium fees in place for 1A. Parking will remain free in 3B, however as you can anticipate that will fill up fast.

Although Seymour has not issued the same warning, there is speculation that parking fees may be applicable there as well. We recommend confirming in advance to avoid any unpleasant surprises.

Be Prepared

Given that ticket sales are encouraged, with online booking, and the new parking fees being implemented, Cypress and Seymour are encouraging people to check in advance and monitor Twitter feeds before making the trek down.

If lots are filled and bookings are sold out, people will be turned away.

