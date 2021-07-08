This New West Gem Serves Cakes, Donuts and Tiramisu Milkshakes

This New West Cafe is creating quite a hype this summer with their mouth-watering hand-blended drinks and the flavours will make you scream for ice cream.

Hive Cafe is conveniently located on Front Street right by Pier Park, and they’re known for drop cookies, treats, and delectable sandwiches, this place also goes above and beyond with hand-crafted beverages.

These perfect summer treats, these are both refreshing and wonderfully indulging.

Their milkshake flavours are extraordinary to say the least. Their ice-blended drinks are called frappes, and no they don’t all have coffee. However, they are creamy, cold and the flavours are all treat-inspired.

Some favourites include their Belgium Mocha, Vietnamese Coconut Coffee, Strawberry Birthday Cake, and Tiramisu Frappés.

The cafe also offers an assortment of sandwiches, pastries, and baked goods to accompany the drink you choose to get. The hard part is actually deciding on one flavour to try.

To top it all off, they offer plant-based milks, vegan and gluten free pastries, as well as special gluten free cookies that are equally delicious.

Hive Cafe

Location: 609 Front St, New Westminster, BC

Hours: Weekdays: 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Saturday 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Sunday 12:00 – 5:00 p.m.

