Langley Just Got An All-New Eatery Catered To Millennials

Avocado toast and beetroot lattes anyone? Langley has a new addition to its food scene and it’s pretty much dedicated to millennials.
Pinkavo specializes in Instagram worthy eats and drinks served in an adorable setting.
The cafe has a variety of dishes, including:
The Boujee
An open faced sandwich with crushed avocado, truffle aioli, kalamata olives and oven dried tomatoes with a side of greens.
Sweater Weather
Try this open faced sandwich with roasted butternut squash, toasted pumpkin seeds, crispy marshmallows, maple syrup, black pepper and cinnamon.
Chorizo Breaky Wrap
Beyond chorizo with tofu scramble, rice, black bean salsa and a chipotle crema.
Coconut Rice Bowl
Dig into this bowl with smoked tofu, coconut rice, avocado, roasted butternut squash, organic greens, toasted pumpkin seeds, coconut flakes and an apple cider vinaigrette.
They also have an amazing selection of specialty drinks, including a pink beetroot latte, matcha latte, blue lavender latte and a matcha smoothie.
Pinkavo
When: Open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: 20534 Fraser Highway, Langley
