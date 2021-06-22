Beat The Heat With These New French Toast Crunch Ice Cream Sandos

Summer and ice cream go hand-in-hand, and it’s always exciting to see what exclusive flavours local shops will come up with next.

In addition to their popular s’mores and crème brûlée treats, Mister Artisan Ice Cream has partnered with Dished Vancouver for a limited edition ice cream sandwich (or sandos, as they like to call them) which is a fun twist on a classic breakfast treat.

The all-new French Toast Crunch Ice Cream Sando is an exclusive offering only available on Saturday, June 26 at the Yaletown location.

The sando is made from French toast infused ice cream with a maple syrup drizzle, sandwiched between two Cinnamon Toast Crunch cookies. It’s a nostalgic throwback and ode to the much-loved sugary sweet breakfast cereal.

If you’re interested in trying one out you’ll have to be quick. With pre-orders already sold out, the only chance to bite into this treat is stopping by Mister on June 26.

All profits from the Mister French Toast Crunch Ice Cream Sando sales will be donated to The Vancouver Food & Beverage Community Fund.

Mister French Toast Crunch Ice Cream Sando

When: Saturday, June 26 from 2 to 10 pm

Where: Mister Artisan Ice Cream – 1141 Mainland Street, Vancouver

Price: $7

