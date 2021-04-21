9 Local Parks Near You To Enjoy A Safe Spring Picnic Outdoors

Editor’s note: Our goal with all content is to help you spark ideas for future adventures. We urge you to follow all provincial guidelines and limit non-essential travel outside of your health authority. For the latest information on BC’s response to COVID-19, click here.

Say hello to picnic season!

Now that spring is in full swing, the weather is perfect for going to a local park and enjoying the outdoors with some delicious take-out food. This is one of the few activities that the restrictions and pandemic haven’t changed.

We’ve compiled a list of the best spots to have a picnic in Metro Vancouver (with the members of your core bubble and within your health authority of course).

Best Spots For A Spring Picnic In Metro Vancouver

Stanley Park, Vancouver

Pack a picnic and head to Vancouver’s largest and most popular park for a lovely afternoon taking in the views at either Prospect Point, Lost Lagoon or Third Beach. The park has a seemingly never-ending amount of grassy spots (or sandy beaches) for the ultimate picnic.

Jericho Beach Park, Vancouver

Soak up the sun and sand with a picnic at the beach at either Jericho or Spanish Banks. The parks offer some of the best views of the city you can find in Vancouver.

Panorama Park, North Vancouver

Enjoy a day at North Vancouver’s quaint neighbourhood of Deep Cove. Bring your favourite snacks and lay out a blanket at Panorama Park, which is conveniently nestled right along the serene waterfront.

Cates Deck, North Vancouver

Much like above, drinking is allowed at this North Vancouver park from noon to dusk in certain sections. This picnic spot is nestled between Lonsdale Quay and The Polygon Art Gallery.

Garry Point Park, Richmond

Head to one of Richmond’s most popular and scenic parks. It’s an idyllic spot to go for a leisurely stroll before eventually settling on a nice spot to have a picnic along the beautiful Fraser River.

Central Park, Burnaby

This is easily one of the best spots to have a picnic at in Burnaby. Enjoy the lush greenery while digging into a delicious meal with your bubble.

Surrey Bend Regional Park, Surrey

As Surrey’s largest park, it offers 5 km of walking trails and 3 km of cycling paths. Located beside the water, this is a great spot to enjoy a picnic while spotting local wildlife and then going for a beautiful spring walk.

Gates Park, Port Coquitlam

Luckily for us, there are plenty of Metro Vancouver parks where people are allowed to legally drink at. This Port Coquitlam park is one of them, so crack open a cold one while enjoying your picnic lunch. Drinking is only permitted from noon to dusk at specific sections of the park.

Golden Ears Provincial Park, Maple Ridge

Locals can flock to Golden Ears for a scenic trail walk followed by a picnic to cap off the perfect spring day. The lush park has plenty of must-visit picnic spots offering up stunning views.

General reminder to all picnic goers, this is a shared space so please be mindful of the environment, leave no trash behind, and limit the impact on the wildlife.

