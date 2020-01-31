Aritzia is opening an 8,000 square-foot outlet store at the McArthurGlen Outlet Mall, set to open this Spring, a representative confirmed to 604 Now.

This will be the Vancouver clothing store’s second outlet store in Canada and the first in Western Canada. The first location is open in Toronto and sells the store’s items at a discount price.

The new shop, set for Richmond, will be about 60% the size of its flagship store on Robson Street.

“Aritzia is an innovative design house and fashion boutique, home to exclusive brands including Babaton, Wilfred and TNA. Think premium fabrics, expert tailoring and individual style,” states the description on the McArthurGlen Outlet Mall website.

McArthurGlen Outlet Mall is located in Richmond, near YVR Airport. It is currently about 240,000 square-feet with 70 stores within it. The outdoor mall has been expanding and will extend another 100,000 square-feet soon.

