McArthurGlen Outlet Has a Black Friday Summer Sale With Up To 70% Off Right Now

As the weather is heating up, so are summer sales. As a matter of fact, sales as good as those on Black Friday are going on right now.

So if you are looking for some great deals, the McArthurGlen Outlet Mall has announced its inaugural Black Friday Summer Edition.

The sale starts on Tuesday, June 1 and will end on Sunday, June 6. It is extended over multiple days to allow shoppers a safer experience and to avoid crowding.

RELATED: Krispy Kreme Is Giving Away Free Donuts This Week

Black Friday Sales At McArthurGlen

Jimmy Choo – Up to 70% off

Sales range all the way up to 70% off, and you have an opportunity to get an additional 40% off on select styles.

Banana Republic – 60% Off

Everything in the store is on sale for 60% off which is huge savings for this clothing brand.

Ted Baker – Up to 50% off

It’s a good time to get anything you had your eye on from this designer brand, as select items are tagged up to 50% off the retail price.

Adidas – Up to 50% Off

The entire store is on sale with items up to 50% off. If you are in need of some sporty or athletic gear this is a good time to shop.

Matt and Nat – Gift with purchase

Right now if you spend $100 or more at this popular handbag and accessories store, you will get a free gift as well.

Herschel Supply Co – Gift with purchase

If you spend $75 or more at this accessories store you will also get a free cotton tote. This brand is known for its backpacks and totes. But you may want to hurry while supplies last.

McArthurGlen Black Friday Summer Edition

Dates: June 1 to June 6, 2021

More details: Visit the McArthurGlen website.

For more shopping finds in and around Metro Vancouver, check out our Deals section.