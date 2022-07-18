You Can Walk Along Treetops And Then Slide Down BC’s New Skywalk

Vancouver Island debuted a new and unique outdoor experience last summer and the attraction is living up to the hype.

Located just 30 minutes from Victoria, the Malahat Skywalk provides spectacular scenery from 250m above the sea level. It offers 360 degree views looking out at Mt. Baker, Finlayson Arm, the Saanich Peninsula, and islands in two countries.

Not only is the spiral tower a fun experience on it’s own, but once at the top, you’re be able to walk along treetops on a suspended net and eventually slide your way back down.

RELATED: New Roller Coaster At Cypress Now Open For Mountain Top Rides

Malahat Skywalk Features

Walk Among The Treetops

To reach the 10-story high Malahat Skywalk, you must first walk through the 600 m long elevated wooden walkway. Visitors will be among the treetop canopy, learning about the surrounding natural environment before ascending to the spiral tower.

Step Into The Sky

The spiral tower consists of a 40 m ramp that gently raises you to the top. Once there, brave visitors can walk onto a 84 ㎡ Adventure Net that sits suspended on top of the tower. Walking out onto the net will give visitors a bird’s eye view of the spiraling structure below.

Spiral Slide Down

On the return trip down, visitors can choose the scenic route and retrace their steps back down, or they can take the fast route through a spiral slide.

The 20 m slide is located in the middle of the structure and is an exhilarating way to end your visit. Guests are also welcome to walk back up the structure and slide down as many times as they’d like granted they’re at least five years old and stand a minimum 107 cm tall.

Malahat Skywalk

Location: 901 Trans-Canada Highway, Malahat

Hours: Open daily from 9:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. except on Saturdays (8pm).

Cost: $31.95 Adult Day Tickets, $20.95 Child/Youth Day Tickets.

For more places to explore in beautiful BC, check out our Travel & Outdoors section.