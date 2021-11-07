This Magical Spa On Vancouver Island Is What Dreams Are Made Of

If you’re looking for a lavish getaway, you don’t have to travel very far. Visit this spa on Vancouver Island for a luxurious getaway you won’t soon forget.

The Grotto Spa at Tigh-Na-Mara is a beautiful spot to unwind. They have a variety of spa treatments, including facials, massages, nail care and more.

But one of the most popular things to do is soak in the mineral pool. The Grotto Mineral Pool was designed to look like a nature stone grotto, giving it a rustic exterior. The warm pool has lots of natural minerals that help detoxify the body and calm your mind. There’s even underwater music, a two-story waterfall and a cool-splash cascade.

In between dips in the mineral pool, you can relax in the whirlpool, or soak up the sun on the outdoor patio. They also serve fresh fruit, tea and coffee in their relaxation lounge.

Check out the magical spot for yourself.

Parksville is just a two-hour ferry ride away from Vancouver. If you arrive at Departure Bay, you can be at the spa within just 20 minutes.

Access to the Grotto Mineral Pool is included in the cost of any 60-minute treatment you choose. If you don’t want a treatment, you can still soak in the pool and hang out in the lounge for a $80 fee.

Grotto Spa On Vancouver Island

Location: 1155 Resort Drive, Parksville

Booking & Prices: On their website

