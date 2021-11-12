Experience The ‘Season Of The Wild’ At This Lakefront Lodge This Fall

The season of the wild is calling and you must go.

From crunchy autumn leaves beneath your feet to bald eagles feasting right before your very eyes, Harrison Hot Springs is an idyllic fall getaway for anyone looking to lose themselves in nature.

Experience the best the region has to offer with a memorable stay at The Lodge on Harrison Lake. Right in the heart of Harrison, with plenty to see and do on the property and beyond.

RELATED: 5 Cozy Cabin Getaways Perfect For Fall In British Columbia

A Fall Getaway to The Lodge on Harrison Lake

Where to stay

The Lodge on Harrison Lake has something for everyone. Whether you’re looking for a romantic couples staycation, a trip with your four-legged BFF, or a family-friendly vacation. It’s conveniently located right on the lake and it’s just a five-minute drive from the village.

The property features a variety of waterfront accommodations, including the stunning Carriage House (sleeps up to six people), the Main Residence (comfortably sleeps 10 people) and four guest suites (pet-friendly).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harrison River Valley (@tourismharrison)

Each accommodation has its own special touch, with the perfect balance of modern meets cozy. Guests can enjoy a plethora of amenities in the comfort of their own suite. And best of all, they can soak up views of Harrison Lake while relaxing in a deep soaker tub.

Visitors will also be able to take advantage of a cedar barrel sauna and have a campfire at the beach, mere steps away.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meg Gill (@megventures)

What to see

The Harrison River Valley truly comes alive at this time of year, in what is called the season of the wild. During the fall months, November and early December especially, is the best time to see wildlife. The waterways are surging with life, including salmon and the modern-day dinosaur, the white sturgeon.

This abundance of fish in the river attracts some special visitors. Tens of thousands of bald eagles flock to the area to feast. Those hoping to catch a glimpse of the magnificent creatures can go on an eagle watching boat tour through Harrison Eco Tours.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meg Gill (@megventures)

The boat takes keen-eye eagle watchers from the dock right in the village of Harrison Hot Springs, to where it meets the river. From there, guests will be able to spot hundreds of eagles perched in the trees or skimming the waters for their next prey.

Those worried about being chilly while on the boat can rest assured it’s covered, heated and there’s even blankets to keep cozy while getting a front row seat to the beauty that is nature. The fall foliage surrounding the lake and river is also a truly remarkable sight to see.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mountain Roamer (@mitch_explores)

Where to eat

Start your day off on the right foot by enjoying breakfast, lunch or a cup of coffee at the quaint Muddy Waters Cafe. The charming family-run bistro is right along the main strip in the village and offers comfort food staples. Breakfast is served from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. daily and includes a breakfast sandwich on a Portuguese roll, a hearty breakfast wrap, smoked salmon on a toasted English muffin and much more.

For lunch, you can head over to the adorable Harrison Corner Cafe as it’s one of the best brunch and lunch spots in the village. Their seasonal menu is made from scratch. It includes breakfast dishes like a croque madame, blackstone benny and fried chicken and waffles. For lunch, dig into a variety of comforting dishes, including soups, salads, bowls and of course, their classic fish and chips.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harrison Corner Cafe (@harrisoncornercafe)

End the day on a high note with a dinner out at Black Forest Restaurant, located right on the main strip. Guests can take in sweeping views of Harrison Lake as they indulge in authentic Eastern European food unlike anything else you’ll find in the Fraser Valley.

Black Forest Restaurant is best known for its schnitzel, but offers a wide range of mouthwatering dishes. Their homemade German pasta known as spatzle, is always a hit, along with their oven-roasted pork hock served with sauerkraut. Make sure to save some room though, as their dessert menu includes a decadent Black Forest cake.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Gourmoo (@thegourmoo)

A perfect fall or winter getaway only an hour drive away. While the grounds are beautiful all-year-long, there’s something even more magical during the crisp autumn months as the leaves turn to vibrant shades of red, orange and yellow.

Sign up for our weekly newsletter and be the first to know about the best things to explore and experience in Metro Vancouver.