Experience The Lap Of Luxury At This Villa Overlooking Okanagan Lake

Up your vacation game by opting for a more luxurious stay, in the picturesque West Kelowna.
This stunning semi-beachfront Airbnb property boasts six bedrooms and four bathrooms—sleeping up to 16 guests comfortably.
Take in incredible views of Okanagan Lake from a private patio featuring your very own heated pool. There’s also a pool table and an infrared sauna, if that’s more your style.
You Might Also Like:
- Stay In A Sphere Treehouse At This Unique BC Accommodation
- This Charming Treehouse Suite Is What Dreams Are Made Of
Chances are, once you arrive here you will never want to leave. But if you do, you’re only a five minute walk away from the beach.
It’s also close to several restaurants and wineries, or you can cook up a meal in the villa’s beautiful kitchen that has everything you could possibly need to make a feast.
It’s the perfect getaway for a family reunion, wedding party or if you just want to feel like royalty for a few days.
Airbnb villa overlooking Okanagan Lake
Where: West Kelowna, exact location TBA when booked
Cost: $500-$1,000+ per night depending on number of guests and time of year
For more breathtaking getaways in BC, check out our Travel & Outdoors section.
Get more 604, delivered to your inbox
Plan your next night out, enter contests, and stay connected.