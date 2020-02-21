Experience The Lap Of Luxury At This Villa Overlooking Okanagan Lake

Up your vacation game by opting for a more luxurious stay, in the picturesque West Kelowna.

This stunning semi-beachfront Airbnb property boasts six bedrooms and four bathrooms—sleeping up to 16 guests comfortably.

Take in incredible views of Okanagan Lake from a private patio featuring your very own heated pool. There’s also a pool table and an infrared sauna, if that’s more your style.

Chances are, once you arrive here you will never want to leave. But if you do, you’re only a five minute walk away from the beach.

It’s also close to several restaurants and wineries, or you can cook up a meal in the villa’s beautiful kitchen that has everything you could possibly need to make a feast.

It’s the perfect getaway for a family reunion, wedding party or if you just want to feel like royalty for a few days.

Airbnb villa overlooking Okanagan Lake

Where: West Kelowna, exact location TBA when booked

Cost: $500-$1,000+ per night depending on number of guests and time of year

For more breathtaking getaways in BC, check out our Travel & Outdoors section.