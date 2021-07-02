Bring the fam jam to this super easy 1 km trail with minimal elevation gain. It only takes about half an hour to complete and leads to absolutely breathtaking views of the Brandywine Falls. It’s the ideal spot for those travelling through the Squamish and Whistler area.

Location: Along the Sea To Sky Highway, between Squamish and Whistler

Hit this loop trail that offers beautiful viewpoints overlooking the Stave Lake area. It’s about 1.6 km round-trip with an elevation gain of 115 meters. As the name suggests, it’s home to lush second-growth trees, making it the perfect place to practice the Japanese art of forest bathing.

Location: Dewdney Trunk Road, Mission

Flood Falls, Hope

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lea (@lapinaylea)

Take a quick jaunt up to this incredible cascading waterfall in Hope. Flood Falls takes less than an hour round-trip and it’s exactly 1 km. The trail takes you through the forest, where you start to slowly hear the waterfall before actually catching a glimpse of it. Be careful not to slip on the rocks while you’re there though.

Location: Flood Falls Trail, Hope

Pitt Wildlife Loop, Pitt Meadows



View this post on Instagram A post shared by brittany victoria (@brittany.bee)

While this hiking loop goes up to 16 km, it’s a simple trail, allowing visitors to turn back at any given time, so it’s a good one to do with the family. The trail starts just past the boat launch at the Pitt Lake Dike. It’s a dream destination for nature lovers and bird watchers, as the Pitt Lake area boasts a wide range of animal species.

Location: Near Grant Narrows along Pitt Lake, Pitt Meadows

Whytecliff Park, West Vancouver



View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝗝𝗮𝗿𝗲𝗱 (@jaredm07)

Take the kids to this scenic park in West Vancouver overlooking Howe Sound. It’s a great place to go for a stroll and climb some rocks all while soaking up the views. It’s also only 2 km round-trip and open year-round. Pack a picnic and make a day out of it.

Location: 7102 Marine Dr, West Vancouver

Mike Lake, Near Maple Ridge



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stephanie 🌎 (@ever.exploring)

Located in Golden Ears Provincial Park, Mike Lake is the perfect pit stop for families or friends who want a short nature walk before hitting the beach. It’s 2 km round-trip, takes less than an hour to do and you’ll be able to get lots of picturesque lake shots.

Location: Near Alouette Lake, Maple Ridge

Spirit Trail, Harrison Hot Springs



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harrison River Valley (@tourismharrison)

Spirit Trail is unique in the sense that the walk through the cedar forest has several pairs of eyes staring back at you and we’re not talking about animals (although there are an abundance of those as well). The trees are decorated with clay masks made by artist Earnie Eaves, who is a Harrison local. The 1 km loop is south of the lake and takes approximately 30 minutes in total.

Location: McCombs Drive, Harrison Hot Springs

Twin Falls, North Vancouver



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Diana Marshall (Cubillos) (@dmmarshall72)

Twin Falls is a quick round-trip loop that crosses the suspension bridge and follows Lynn Creek down the river, where you can cross a wooden bridge and come back around the other side. It’s a 1.5 km hike, which is rated relatively easy but still a little steep.

Location: Lynn Valley Park, North Vancouver



Whistler Train Wreck, Whistler



View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᴄʜᴇʟꜱᴇᴀ (@chelseaweisgerber)

One of the most popular attractions in Whistler, the Whistler Train Wreck offers incredible views of Cheakamus River as well as boasting the colourful train cars that have been in the forest since 1956. It follows the Sea to Sky trail, as well as crossing a suspension bridge. It’s a 2 km hike round-trip and is accessible May through November.

Location: Whistler Quarry Road, Whistler

Bridal Veil Falls, Near Chilliwack

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jodene Munro (@jodene.m)

Another incredible waterfall in the Lower Mainland, Bridal Veil Falls got its name from the way the waterfall falls across the smooth rock surface, creating a ‘veil-like’ effect. Located a little outside Chilliwack, it’s a relatively easy hike that’s about 0.8 km round-trip and takes about half an hour to complete.

Location: Page Road, Near Chilliwack

For more must-explore places in beautiful BC, check out our Travel & Outdoors section.