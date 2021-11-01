One of Vancouver’s Most Popular Donut Shops Just Opened in Langley

Langley just got a bit sweeter, literally.

This iconic donut shop has officially opened up its Langley pop-up location inside the Willowbrook Shopping Centre and fans are here for it.

Lee’s donuts have been a long-standing favourite in Vancouver’s Granville Island. They are now bringing their treats to Langley starting November 1, 2021 at 10:00 a.m.

If you are able to join on their opening day, there will be a special gift for those that purchase 6 donuts or more. Fans can rest assured, however that the store will not be going anywhere anytime soon.

They will currently only be selling assorted cake donuts. So no honey dips or classic jelly-filled, however that isn’t to say more will be added in the future.

Store hours will be as follows:

Monday to Wednesday: 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 – p.m.

Thursday to Friday: 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Saturday: 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

The only hard part is being able to stop at just one…or two.

