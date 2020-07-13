ICBC Is Fining People Who Don’t List All Drivers On Their Insurance Policy

More than 400 drivers are facing big fines for not listing all drivers under their ICBC insurance policy.

In September of last year, ICBC introduced new rules, which included the addition of the Unlisted Driver Accident Premium. This includes adding fines that are about $3,000 for customers who face a crash caused by someone who drives the car regularly, but isn’t listed under the policy.

To avoid paying the premium, ICBC customers must list anyone who will drive the vehicle for 12 days or more in a calendar year, so the premium accurately reflects the risk of all drivers.

“This financial charge was put in place in order to reduce fraud in the system and better ensure customers don’t choose intentionally to avoid listing higher-risk drivers on their policy,” states the ICBC website.

The amount a person would pay in the event of a crash varies, depending on who caused the crash. Since the changes came into play, about 444 customers faced the additional charge, with the average sitting at $2,971.

In other news, ICBC has now opened its offices for most services, after closing amid the pandemic.

