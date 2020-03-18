ICBC is Suspending All License Testing Until Further Notice

If you were planning on getting your driver’s license soon, you’ll have to wait little longer than expected.

ICBC said they are suspending all road tests until further notice, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

RELATED: Amidst the Pandemic, Vancouver is Starting to Look Like a Ghost Town (PHOTOS)

“ICBC will do its best to accommodate those impacted in rescheduling once ICBC returns to full operations,” the insurance company wrote in a press release, Tuesday.

The company said it does about 7,500 road tests each week across B.C.

Offices are still open, but the company is taking measures to limit contact within its offices. That includes restricting appointments and requesting people pay fines via phone or mail.

“Customers with scheduled road tests are encouraged to visit icbc.com for more information or to call 1-800-950-1498,” states the release.

For more national stories, check out our News section.