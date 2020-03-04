You’ll be green with envy if you don’t take advantage of these matcha treats. The popular Honolulu Coffee is adding matcha-based beverages to its March menu at both locations.

There will be plenty of hot and cold options at the Hawaiian cafe chain during the limited-time for green tea lovers to take advantage of.

Try these offerings at either their downtown Vancouver location (888 Nelson Street) or their Kerrisdale location (2098 W. 41st Avenue).

Up until March 31st, dig into their cold Nitro Soy Matcha Latte, served with a matcha breakfast cookie for $8.

Or try their hot Mint Matcha Latte, which is served with a matcha walnut brownie for $8.

Throughout the month, guests can pick up the cookie for just $2.50 on its own or the brownie for $4.

New matcha treats at Honolulu Coffee In Vancouver

When: Available until March 31st

Where: Downtown Vancouver and Kerrisdale locations

